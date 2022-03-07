Burglaries, drugs among top report categories for 2021, according to JCSD

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - 2021 shaped up to be a very busy year for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The department recently released its 2021 incident report numbers.

JCSD says it received 23,882 incident reports in 2021. The department also says 691 felony criminal investigations and 180 felony narcotics investigations were initiated last year.

Sheriff Joe Berlin says JCSD strives to serve Jones County residents and visitors every day.

“My advice to residents is be vigilant,” Berlin said. “When you see something call it in. A lot of people think just because they see something and it don’t amount to nothing... still call it in because it could turn over more in the investigation. At any time, call us. That’s what we’re here for.”

Berlin says most of the reports were in regards to burglary, larceny and drug incidents.

