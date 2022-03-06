Shelby hosts Norwegian Foot March, Extra Miles Marathon

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of members of the armed forces and dozens of non-military residents ran through miles of Camp Shelby Saturday, to benefit the non-profit organization, Extra Table.

It was all part of the Norwegian Foot March and Extra Miles Marathon.

More than 600 participants, most from the military, took part in an 18.6-mile event called a Norwegian Foot March.

They did so while carrying 25 pound ruck sacks filled with food, which was donated to Extra Table.

“It’s a good thing for the soldiers, it’s good for morale,” said chief warrant officer 2 Timothy Herrington, who served as officer-in-charge for the event.

“It’s a little bit of a fundraiser for us, but much more so for Extra Table, and it gives a way for soldiers to give back to the community.”

At the same time, more than 100 other runners participated in a 26.2-mile marathon.

Their registration fees were donated to Extra Table.

That organization supplies food pantries and soup kitchens across the state with healthy foods.

“This is something that we hope becomes a legacy here of Camp Shelby,” said Martha Allen, executive director of Extra Table. “There have been so many stories, there are people from 33 states here.”

Allen added, “every soldier, every boot that went out and came in today made sure that hungry Mississippians had a meal.”

Military participants earned a Norwegian Foot March badge, while marathon runners were awarded a finisher’s medal.

“(The course) was pretty difficult, a lot of sand a lot of rocks, a lot of hills and just that nature,” said Julie Graham of Hattiesburg, a retired staff sergeant with the Mississippi National Guard who participated in the Norwegian Foot March.

“It’s just motivating to get out here with everybody else and get it done.”

