Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

‘Running Through the Years’ 5K raises money for Petal Jaycees

A "Running Through the Years" 5K raised money for community projects for the Petal Jaycees.
A "Running Through the Years" 5K raised money for community projects for the Petal Jaycees.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of dozen runners hit the streets of Petal Saturday morning to help the Jaycees raise money for community projects.

They took part in the “Running Through the Years” 5K, which began and ended at Hinton Park.

The Jaycees are raising money for several upcoming community events, including a town picnic brunch in May.

“For the last two years, we’ve not been able to do a whole lot because of COVID, but, we were able to have the Halloween 5K and it went well, so we decided we would try again this spring and we’ve gotten a good bit of participation and we’re happy with it,” said Danielle Kelly, president of the Petal Jaycees.

The Jaycees town picnic brunch is set for May 7.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
Kevin Brooks, 43, from Beaumont.
Perry Co. man arrested on sexual battery warrants
Bay Springs community gathers to protest Dr. Ezi.
West Jasper community members protest school board’s decision
Darryl Floyd is wanted on two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary...
Man wanted on several charges in Jones Co.

Latest News

Lots of running at Camp Shelby
Lots of running at Camp Shelby
Jones College women's basketball
Lady Bobcats capture 6th consecutive Region 23 Title
Jones College women's basketball
Lady Bobcats capture 6th consecutive Region 23 Title
Hunter Riggins, Southern Miss
Riggins tosses complete-game shutout at UL-Lafayette Saturday
Children meet first responders during "Touch a Truck" in Laurel Saturday.
Children see police cars, military vehicles up close during Laurel’s ‘Touch a Truck’