‘Running Through the Years’ 5K raises money for Petal Jaycees

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of dozen runners hit the streets of Petal Saturday morning to help the Jaycees raise money for community projects.

They took part in the “Running Through the Years” 5K, which began and ended at Hinton Park.

The Jaycees are raising money for several upcoming community events, including a town picnic brunch in May.

“For the last two years, we’ve not been able to do a whole lot because of COVID, but, we were able to have the Halloween 5K and it went well, so we decided we would try again this spring and we’ve gotten a good bit of participation and we’re happy with it,” said Danielle Kelly, president of the Petal Jaycees.

The Jaycees town picnic brunch is set for May 7.

