Riggins tosses complete-game shutout at UL-Lafayette Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (WDAM) – Hunter Riggins tossed a complete-game shutout to lead the University Southern Mississippi to a 5-0 non-conference baseball victory over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday afternoon at Russo Park.

With the win, the Golden Eagles (7-3) split the weekend series with the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-5) as the teams will play the deciding game of the set at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Riggins threw the Golden Eagles’ first nine-inning, complete-game shutout since former USM ace Walker Powell’s gem against Old Dominion University on March 22, 2019.

It marked the first time the Cajuns were shut out since a 1-0 setback to the Golden Eagles on March 13, 2021.

Riggins limited the Cajuns (6-5) to six singles. He walked one while striking out five.

Riggins gave up a hit in each inning, from the second inning through the fifth, but stranded one runner at second, got one caught stealing and added two double plays to get out of those frames.

UL-Lafayette’s only real threat came in the eighth inning when it registered a pair of singles, but Danny Lynch got to Bobby Lada’s grounder behind the mound and was able to throw him out.

Riggins, who lowered his ERA to 0.45, got 14 groundouts in a 100-pitch performance that included 71 strikeouts.

Five different Golden Eagles drove in a run to provide the offense for the visitors as the Golden Eagles finished with 10 hits.

USM produced two runs in the fourth inning on an RBI groundout from Carson Paetow and a run-scoring double from Rodrigo Montenegro.

The Golden Eagles added two more runs in the eighth on a run-scoring double by Slade Wilks – his second of the game – and a sacrifice fly from Will McGillis.

Lynch added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to to complete the scoring.

Dylan Theut (0-2), the first of six Ragin’ Cajun hurlers suffered the loss by allowing two runs on five hits over 3 2/3 innings with a strikeout and a walk.

USM leadoff hitter Gabe Montenegro led the way with three hits for The Golden Eagles, while Lynch and Wilks each had two hits.

