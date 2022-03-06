Win Stuff
Ocean Springs couple gets help from dolphin in marriage proposal

It’s not every day when you get a proposal with the help of a dolphin. Ocean Springs’ Kyle...
It's not every day when you get a proposal with the help of a dolphin. Ocean Springs' Kyle Simpson and Carli Gustafson will soon tie the knot.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not every day when you get a proposal with the help of a dolphin. Ocean Srings’ Kyle Simpson and Carli Gustafson will soon tie the knot.

The couple has been dating for six months and is ready to take it to the next level.

During the dolphin show, trainers asked them to be “volunteers” in a demonstration. Gustafson grabbed a banner from the dolphin’s mouth with the big question on it, bringing shock and excitement.

It’s not every day when you get a proposal with the help of a dolphin. Ocean Springs’ Kyle...
It’s not every day when you get a proposal with the help of a dolphin. Ocean Springs’ Kyle Simpson and Carli Gustafson will soon tie the knot.(WLOX)

”It was really cool, I definitely wasn’t expecting anything like that, especially because we are more simple people,” said bride-to-be Carli. “So, I wasn’t expecting anything that extravagant, so it was really neat.”

It’s not every day when you get a proposal with the help of a dolphin. Ocean Springs’ Kyle...
It’s not every day when you get a proposal with the help of a dolphin. Ocean Springs’ Kyle Simpson and Carli Gustafson will soon tie the knot.(WLOX)

Simpson said it took three months to train with the dolphins for the special announcement.

