Man dies after being struck by car Sunday

A man was killed Sunday morning after being struck by a car while standing in the road.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning near the U.S. 49 and J.M Tatum Industrial Drive intersection.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the man’s name is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

HPD responded to a call around 6:15 a.m. Sunday that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Moore said a 2005 Nissan Maxima was traveling north on U.S. 49 just south of J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive and struck a man who was in the middle of the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Tony Robertson.

Moore said the driver did stop and is continuing to cooperate with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

