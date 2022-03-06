Lady Bobcats capture 6th consecutive Region 23 Title

Jones College Sports Information

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones College women’s basketball team is one step closer to a national championship. The Bobcats defeated rival Pearl River, 69-59, in the NJCAA Region 23 Championship game Saturday afternoon at A.E. Wood Coliseum to punch their automatic bid to Lubbock, Texas, to play in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament March 16-21.

“The best part of this win is we get to keep coaching this team,” head coach Missy Bilderback said. “This team is so special. So many people counted them out when we hit a rough patch. But they battled and found a way to win when it mattered the most.”

Behind a career-high 27 points for Meloney Thames, Jones extended its winning streak to 20 straight region tournament victories and claimed their unprecedented sixth consecutive region championship. The Bobcats led 27-26 at the half after shooting just 32 percent, but found some offensive rhythm in the second half and shot close to 50 percent.

Olivia Knight and Sakyia White scored five straight for Jones to open the second half to give JC a 32-26 lead. Jones led for all but 1:41 in the third quarter, with Thames converting an and-one to make it 46-42 Bobcats after three quarters.

As they have all postseason, Jones saved its best basketball for the fourth quarter. Tied at 46-apiece, a Jordan Clark corner three in front of the Bobcat bench sparked a 13-4 run that was capped by a Thames three-pointer. Pearl River would get no closer than six the final 4:15.

In addition to a career-best 27 points, six rebounds and five assists for Thames, White had 15 points and nine rebounds, Knight had 13 and Clark had nine. Four Wildcats finished in double figures, led by Ty’Mesha Reed with 15.

Jones will learn its first-round opponent in Lubbock during the NJCAA Division I Tournament Selection Show set for 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.

