Hattiesburg residents celebrate black history with parade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents came out in bunches Saturday to view the Black History Parade.

Many cars in the parade passed out candy and beads.

“It’s great man because we got a lot going on in the city right now, and we just need to come together as one and just try to get to the bottom of the situation,” Hattiesburg Ward 5 Councilman, Nick Brown said. “We’ve got violence. Some people might not say a big situation but I think it is a situation that we got going.

“So, it’s great to see everyone come together, the community come together.”

The parade wrapped up at Vernon Dahmer Park, but the party didn’t stop.

Sport tournaments, food, live music and dance parties highlighted the fun at the park.

At the end of the night, the celebration wrapped up with a fireworks show in memory of a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Hattiesburg earlier this week.

“One thing you cannot say is that the community of Hattiesburg, the African American community of Hattiesburg, is complacent,” said Malik Rahim, who attended the celebration.

“They care. They want to see something happen. They are building for a future here. It’s not just the African-American community, its just the people of Hattiesburg all together.”

The celebration wrapped up around 8 p.m.

