Hattiesburg fraternity holds annual MLK breakfast, scholarship presentation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated by a pair of University of Southern Mississippi fraternity chapters during a Saturday breakfast.

The event ended by presenting scholarships to deserving high school students.

“In keeping with the aims and focus of the fraternity, education is one of the key cornerstones of the fraternity and so being able to pour into the youth and the future is certainly what we want to do and that’s what we continue to do,” said Marauo Davis, vice president of the Mu Gamma Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Members of Mu Gamma Lambda and Mu Xi chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., hosted the 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical and Scholarship Celebration.

The event, held at USM’s Thad Cochran Center, featured breakfast and scholarship presentations to nearly a dozen local high school students.

Other awards for community service, community impact and humanitarian effort also were presented.

“The Mantra of the Alpha fraternity is go to (high) school, go to college, and that’s the pillar of which we’re built and we’ve continued that legacy since 1906,” said Eddie Holloway, program chair.

The event has originally been scheduled for Jan. 17, but was postponed because of a surge COVID-19 cases.

The 2021 event was canceled because of the pandemic.

