Golden Eagles fall short in regular season finale

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss men’s basketball team mounted a ferocious comeback attempt after trailing by as many as 14 in the second half, but Charlotte (17-13, 10-8 C-USA) was able to escape with a 70-67 win at Reed Green Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Eagles (6-25, 1-17 C-USA) were paced by Isaih Moore’s 19 second-half points after only converting on a free throw in the first half. Moore also heaved up a game-tying three-point attempt as the clock expired in the second half, but it rattled the side of the rim before falling short. Southern Miss was able to cut the lead to three late in the second half after Walyn Napper delivered on a clutch layup.

Southern Miss jumped to an eight-point lead in the first half before the 49ers closed the first half on a 20-3 run to lead by 12 at the break. Jahmir Young poured in a game-high 21 points 8-of-14 shooting from the floor, including a trio of three-pointers.

DeAndre Pinckney scored 17 points and posterized a Charlotte defender to make it an eight-point game late in the second half. Napper added 15 points on 6-of-17 shooting and knocked down two three-pointers.

Southern Miss will now head to the Conference USA Championships in Frisco, Texas next week. The Golden Eagles are slated to take on UTSA at 7 p.m. CST on Tuesday.

