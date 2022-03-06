Win Stuff
Children see police cars, military vehicles up close during Laurel’s ‘Touch a Truck’

A day's worth of adults and kids visited Laurel's 'Touch a Truck' exhibition Saturday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Children met first responders and members of the armed forces during a fun, interactive event in Laurel Saturday.

The Trustmark “Touch a Truck” at The Backlot on Magnolia Street featured all sorts of fire, police and military vehicles for kids to see up close.

Construction equipment, earth movers and a helicopter also were on hand.

“It’s great,” said Hope McCormick of Laurel, who brought her three children to the event. “I’m glad they have something like this in town that we can all just get together and enjoy ourselves and enjoy this beautiful weather and just relax and have a good time.”

Youngsters could sit in car seats and even honk a few horns if they wanted.

“The kids have absolutely loved it,” said Lance Chancellor, grants administrator for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “We have seen thousands of people in downtown Laurel (Saturday) at Touch a Truck, families having a great time together,”

Proceeds from the event will help provide books for children through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and other Nurture Our Future programs.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

