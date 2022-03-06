Win Stuff
1 word for early-week weather: umbrella

WDAM 7 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone.

Look for patchy fog to develop in the Pine Belt after midnight.

Temperatures will not be as cool as we have seen for many nights in the area. Lows are expected to be in the lower-60s.

On Sunday, the patchy fog will burn off around 9 a.m. During the afternoon, expect a 50 percent chance for showers, with highs in the lower-80s.

It will be breezy as well with winds out of the southeast at 10 miles-per-hour to 25 miles-per-hour. Sunday night, you can expect lows in the mid-60s with a slight chance for a shower.

Monday looks to be cloudy with an 80 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower-80s.

Cooler weather is expected Monday night, with lows in the lower-to-mid-50s, with a 50 percent chance for more showers.

Much cooler temperatures on Tuesday with a good chance for showers, with highs in the lower-60s. The chance for rain is 70 percent.

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday with a 60 percent chance for showers with highs in the mid-60s.

By Thursday, mostly sunny weather returns to the area, with just a 30 percent chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower-to-mid-70s.

