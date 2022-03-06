1 dead, 1 wounded in Jasper Co. shooting

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Saturday night shooting in Jasper County left one dead and another wounded.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said deputies responded to a call of shots fired about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road 371, east of Heidelberg.

Deputies arrived to find one person dead at the scene and that another person had been wounded and taken in a personal vehicle to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

Johnson said the investigation remains on-going.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.