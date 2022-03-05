West Jasper community members protest school board’s decision

WEST JASPER, Miss. (WDAM) - Superintendent Dr. Kenitra Ezi spent this first Friday in March not in her office, but on paid administrative leave.

The West Jasper School Board made that decision at the end of a long special called meeting Thursday. One of the superintendent’s final requests last night was to give her a fair chance.

“I want to work together to fix what’s wrong. And just respectfully, again, I ask this board not hold me to a standard to which my predecessor or any previous superintendent has been held,” says Ezi.

Ezi’s future with the district is now uncertain. She’s on a 30-day leave pending a pre-termination hearing.

Board members want to look into employee accusations of a hostile work environment. But some community members, like Mya McLaurin, are upset with how everything unfolded.

“I feel like they already had their mind made up that they wanted her gone. They didn’t want to listen to her, they already had their minds made up when they made it there,” says McLaurin.

Demetrius Roberts Jr is a senior at Bay Springs High School this year. He says he was hurt when he found out about the board’s decision.

“She just came into the school system, and I feel like they didn’t give her a chance to help improve us. She just wants what’s best for us. She’s always been there for us and trying to make our school year better,” says Roberts.

Ezi was hired by the school board in July. She says she wants a unified district and what is best for all students.

“I recognize that there is the distinction between Bay Springs and Stringer and it’s wrong,” says Ezi.

Many school district employees spoke one-on-one with school board members to voice their concerns against Ezi, which is their right.

Because an employee’s name and character were discussed, the discussions were held in an executive session, which must be closed-door conversations by law. The school board will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, March 8 in the Bay Springs auditorium.

