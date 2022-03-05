Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Proceeds from Laurel’s Touch-A-Truck to benefit young readers

The proceeds will provide local children under 5 with books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and other Nurture Our Future programs.
The proceeds will provide local children under 5 with books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and other Nurture Our Future programs.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Trustmark Touch-A-Truck event returns to downtown Laurel on Saturday, March 5. It’s a unique opportunity for children and adults to explore vehicles of all types and will be allowed to have a “hands-on” experience with each one.

It will be held from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. in the Backlot at Magnolia Street. If your child would enjoy honking the horn, however, you should be there between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Personnel will be on hand to assist and provide detailed information about each vehicle participating in the event including fire trucks, police cars, a helicopter, construction equipment, earthmovers and boats provided for by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Proceeds from Touch-A-Truck will provide local children under 5 years old with books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and other Nurture Our Future programs.

Partnering for the event will be the Laurel-Jones County Library, which will be on hand offering the public an opportunity to get their library cards. The library will also be providing free mobile hotspots for checkout.

“Touch-A-Truck is being put on by Nurture Our Future, which is trying to get books into the hands of children in Jones County,” said Karyn Walsh, director of the Laurel-Jones County Library System.

“We’re partnering with this event because it’s an incredible opportunity for our young ones and that’s what we want to support,” Walsh added.

The immersive educational event will be free to the public.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Kevin Brooks, 43, from Beaumont.
Perry Co. man arrested on sexual battery warrants
A woman is now facing more than two dozen charges after the horrific discovery of 30 dead dogs...
Coast woman charged with animal cruelty after 30 dead dogs reportedly found on property
Darryl Floyd is wanted on two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary...
Man wanted on several charges in Jones Co.

Latest News

DHA and USM Alumni Association teaming to clean Hattiesburg.
Downtown Hattiesburg to hold first community cleanup day of 2022
Covington County Hospital will soon be opening The Senior Care Unit, which will provide mental...
Covington Hospital to open Senior Care Unit
TSA PreCheck enrollment will be held March 7-11 at Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
PIB to hold TSA PreCheck enrollment March 7-11
Bay Springs community gathers to protest Dr. Ezi.
West Jasper community members protest school board’s decision
Volunteers from LPD and representatives from the Salvation Army were on hand collecting the...
Laurel Police Department hosts food drive for the Salvation Army