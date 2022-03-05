Proceeds from Laurel’s Touch-A-Truck to benefit young readers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Trustmark Touch-A-Truck event returns to downtown Laurel on Saturday, March 5. It’s a unique opportunity for children and adults to explore vehicles of all types and will be allowed to have a “hands-on” experience with each one.

It will be held from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. in the Backlot at Magnolia Street. If your child would enjoy honking the horn, however, you should be there between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Personnel will be on hand to assist and provide detailed information about each vehicle participating in the event including fire trucks, police cars, a helicopter, construction equipment, earthmovers and boats provided for by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Proceeds from Touch-A-Truck will provide local children under 5 years old with books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and other Nurture Our Future programs.

Partnering for the event will be the Laurel-Jones County Library, which will be on hand offering the public an opportunity to get their library cards. The library will also be providing free mobile hotspots for checkout.

“Touch-A-Truck is being put on by Nurture Our Future, which is trying to get books into the hands of children in Jones County,” said Karyn Walsh, director of the Laurel-Jones County Library System.

“We’re partnering with this event because it’s an incredible opportunity for our young ones and that’s what we want to support,” Walsh added.

The immersive educational event will be free to the public.

