Police continue to ask for tips about Sunday shooting in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police continue to ask for tips about a Sunday night shooting that killed one child and left two people in critical condition.

They are asking for information about the crime, not your name. Metro Crime Stoppers is another way to report tips completely anonymously. Executive Director Dianne James says it’s easy.

“They can call (601) 582-STOP, that’s 7867. It’s 24/7 or they can give their tip online at p3tips. Either way is private. Either way, they get an ID number. They never have to give their name. That’s the thing, just the information,” she says.

The shooting on Willis avenue killed a 6-year-old boy. A five-year-old girl and a 20-year-old are still critically injured. Police say if you know any information about a dark blue four-door car in the area, it could help advance the investigation.

“Please call. The whole community is so traumatized is seeking justice for that family. And someone knows who did this. They really do. It’s probably a handful but they know, and I would say please call get this off your chest and give this child give the family some justice,” says James.

Metro Crime Stoppers also offers reward money for tips that do lead to an arrest and conviction.

“$1,000 for homicide we do just straight. If others give reward money, we’ll include that as well. But that’s cash money. No taxes taken out of it,” explains James.

When you report a crime, you get an ID number and you can claim the cash reward using your ID number at a designated bank.

Police say tips are essential to solve this case.

“Put yourself in the shoes of that family. They need some type of closure, they will never be the same again. But you can’t make this thing right but you can try to do what’s right by whoever did this or knows about it. Just get free yourself up and give us that information and let police work with it,” says James.

