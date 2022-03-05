Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

PIB to hold TSA PreCheck enrollment March 7-11

By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - People in the Pine Belt who fly frequently and hate long waits can take advantage of a pre-screening program offered by the Transportation Security Administration.

It will cut down on time spent in line.

It’s called TSA PreCheck and it’ll take place all next week at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

All you have to do is go online to identoGO.com/precheck, answer a few questions and set up an appointment at the airport, where the enrollment process is completed.

The cost to enroll is $85, and enrollment is good for five years.

“Sometimes when we’re a little full with 30, 40, 50 passengers, they’ll call the early ones first and you get to go through and you’re not standing in line so long,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport. “So it does work and a lot of people enjoy it, a lot of people like it, and the reason we do it is because people ask for it, so that’s why we brought it back again.”

PreCheck enrollment will be held March 7-11, from 9 a.m. to 12 -p.m. and from 1-5 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Kevin Brooks, 43, from Beaumont.
Perry Co. man arrested on sexual battery warrants
A woman is now facing more than two dozen charges after the horrific discovery of 30 dead dogs...
Coast woman charged with animal cruelty after 30 dead dogs reportedly found on property
Darryl Floyd is wanted on two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary...
Man wanted on several charges in Jones Co.

Latest News

6pm Headlines 3/4
6pm Headlines 3/4
DHA and USM Alumni Association teaming to clean Hattiesburg.
Downtown Hattiesburg to hold first community cleanup day of 2022
.
Downtown Hattiesburg to hold first community cleanup day of 2022
10pm Headlines 3/4
10pm Headlines 3/4
Pushback on anti-critical race theory bill continues
Pushback on anti-critical race theory bill continues