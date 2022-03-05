PIB to hold TSA PreCheck enrollment March 7-11

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - People in the Pine Belt who fly frequently and hate long waits can take advantage of a pre-screening program offered by the Transportation Security Administration.

It will cut down on time spent in line.

It’s called TSA PreCheck and it’ll take place all next week at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

All you have to do is go online to identoGO.com/precheck, answer a few questions and set up an appointment at the airport, where the enrollment process is completed.

The cost to enroll is $85, and enrollment is good for five years.

“Sometimes when we’re a little full with 30, 40, 50 passengers, they’ll call the early ones first and you get to go through and you’re not standing in line so long,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport. “So it does work and a lot of people enjoy it, a lot of people like it, and the reason we do it is because people ask for it, so that’s why we brought it back again.”

PreCheck enrollment will be held March 7-11, from 9 a.m. to 12 -p.m. and from 1-5 p.m. each day.

