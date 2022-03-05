Outdoor burn ban instituted in Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Boar of Supervisors have instituted a two-week outdoor burn ban because of extremely dry conditions in the county.

The ban on burning yard clippings and debris went into effect Saturday and will run through March 19.

The only exemptions from the ban are Mississippi Forestry Commission personnel, certified burn managers and certain commercial contractors.

