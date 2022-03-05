Win Stuff
Outdoor burn ban instituted in Jones County

The Jones County Board of Supervisors instituted a two-week outdoor burn ban, beginning Saturday and running through March 19.(CBS)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Boar of Supervisors have instituted a two-week outdoor burn ban because of extremely dry conditions in the county.

The ban on burning yard clippings and debris went into effect Saturday and will run through March 19.

The only exemptions from the ban are Mississippi Forestry Commission personnel, certified burn managers and certain commercial contractors.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

