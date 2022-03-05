Nice and warm this weekend but rain returns on Monday

This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the upper 50s. Overnight Lows will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 80s.

A few clouds will move in on Sunday, giving us mostly cloudy skies as highs reach the low 80s.

Scattered t-storms will move in on Monday as cold front swings though the area. More showers will move in by the middle of next week as our highs fall back into the upper 60s.

