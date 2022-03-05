Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Nice and warm this weekend but rain returns on Monday

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/3
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the upper 50s. Overnight Lows will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 80s.

A few clouds will move in on Sunday, giving us mostly cloudy skies as highs reach the low 80s.

Scattered t-storms will move in on Monday as cold front swings though the area. More showers will move in by the middle of next week as our highs fall back into the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Kevin Brooks, 43, from Beaumont.
Perry Co. man arrested on sexual battery warrants
A woman is now facing more than two dozen charges after the horrific discovery of 30 dead dogs...
Coast woman charged with animal cruelty after 30 dead dogs reportedly found on property
Darryl Floyd is wanted on two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary...
Man wanted on several charges in Jones Co.

Latest News

Patrick's Forecast 3/3
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/3
03/04 Ryan’s “Summer-Like” Friday Forecast
03/04 Ryan’s “Summer-Like?” Friday Forecast
03/04 Ryan’s “Summer-Like” Friday Forecast
03/04 Ryan’s “Summer-Like” Friday Forecast
Windy and dry conditions provide the perfect scenario for wildfires to break out.
Officials give tips for Wildfire Prevention Month