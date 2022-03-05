MDOT seeking bids for MS 42 bridge project

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is seeking bids from contractors to work on a bridge project along State Route 42.

Traveling eastbound into Perry County, the bridge that crosses Tallahala Creek is in need of being replaced.

MDOT is hoping to build a pure concrete bridge for longevity.

“We just want to update those bridges and build them concrete that lasts longer, more durable and different things like that,” said MDOT Public Information Officer Katey Hornsby. “It’s just time to upgrade the bridge.”

Hornsby stated that the new bridge would be built parallel to the bridge currently up, and traffic will be diverted to it upon completion. This will prevent delays and backups along MS 42.

According to MDOT, the project is expected to take 18 months to complete once started.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

