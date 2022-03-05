Win Stuff
Laurel Police Department hosts food drive for the Salvation Army

The Laurel Police Department hosted a food drive to benefit the Salvation Army of Laurel.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department hosted a food drive at Walmart on Highway 15 North to benefit the Salvation Army of Laurel.

Volunteers from LPD and representatives from the Salvation Army were on hand collecting the donated non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and cash contributions.

Maj. Raymond Pruitt, who is a corps officer with the Salvation Army of Laurel, said events like this go a long way in helping to feed the hungry living in the area.

“The entire city supports us,” Pruitt said, “The Laurel Police Department is a wonderful part of that support.”

“It takes a community to meet the needs to do what the Salvation Army does, it takes all of us working together and we’re grateful for every bit of the support we get,” Pruitt added.

Those still wishing to donate can do so by dropping their items off at the Laurel Salvation Army’s office located at 205 N 13th Avenue.

Items needed include:

  • Canned Foods
  • Cereals
  • Pasta
  • Ramen Noodles
  • Rice
  • Dried Vegetable
  • Flour
  • Corn Meal
  • Sugar
  • Seasoning
  • Bath Soaps
  • Towels
  • Dishwashing Liquid
  • Detergent
  • Disinfectant Spray
  • Bleach
  • Monetary donations are always welcome!

Donated food is distributed out through the group’s pantry, and prepared food is provided to those in its shelter daily.

