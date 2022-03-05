Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices are approaching $4 a gallon as they rise for a second day.

The American Automobile Association says the national average price for regular gasoline climbed to $3.92 a gallon on Saturday.

According to AAA, gas prices have soared 19 cents in the last two days, 26 cents since Wednesday and 37 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nine days ago.

Those are all the largest increases in those periods of time since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005.

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
Kevin Brooks, 43, from Beaumont.
Perry Co. man arrested on sexual battery warrants
Bay Springs community gathers to protest Dr. Ezi.
West Jasper community members protest school board’s decision
Darryl Floyd is wanted on two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary...
Man wanted on several charges in Jones Co.

Latest News

Lots of running at Camp Shelby
Lots of running at Camp Shelby
Jones College women's basketball
Lady Bobcats capture 6th consecutive Region 23 Title
Jones College women's basketball
Lady Bobcats capture 6th consecutive Region 23 Title
Hunter Riggins, Southern Miss
Riggins tosses complete-game shutout at UL-Lafayette Saturday
Children meet first responders during "Touch a Truck" in Laurel Saturday.
Children see police cars, military vehicles up close during Laurel’s ‘Touch a Truck’