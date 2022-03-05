Downtown Hattiesburg to hold first community cleanup day of 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Hattiesburg Association and the Southern Miss Alumni Association are collaborating for the first spring cleaning event of the new year.

“We’ll be picking up trash, maybe doing some light painting, some pressure washing, just kind of general maintenance and cleanup,” said Shawn Harris with the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Front Street, the two groups, along with anyone else who wants to join, will start beautifying the area.

“Our students perform about 100,000 hours of community service during their times as students here in Hattiesburg, but when you graduate, there’s not a lot of opportunities for you to do that same kind of thing in your communities,” said Jerry DeFatta with the USM Alumni Association. “This was a unique opportunity for us here in Hattiesburg to bring our Pine Belt up together and give them a chance to invest right here in the Hattiesburg community, so we’re excited about being a part of it.”

If you are interested in joining the cleaning teams, show up at 9 a.m. at 207 E Front Street.

