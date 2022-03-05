Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Downtown Hattiesburg to hold first community cleanup day of 2022

By Will Polston
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Hattiesburg Association and the Southern Miss Alumni Association are collaborating for the first spring cleaning event of the new year.

“We’ll be picking up trash, maybe doing some light painting, some pressure washing, just kind of general maintenance and cleanup,” said Shawn Harris with the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Front Street, the two groups, along with anyone else who wants to join, will start beautifying the area.

“Our students perform about 100,000 hours of community service during their times as students here in Hattiesburg, but when you graduate, there’s not a lot of opportunities for you to do that same kind of thing in your communities,” said Jerry DeFatta with the USM Alumni Association. “This was a unique opportunity for us here in Hattiesburg to bring our Pine Belt up together and give them a chance to invest right here in the Hattiesburg community, so we’re excited about being a part of it.”

If you are interested in joining the cleaning teams, show up at 9 a.m. at 207 E Front Street.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Kevin Brooks, 43, from Beaumont.
Perry Co. man arrested on sexual battery warrants
A woman is now facing more than two dozen charges after the horrific discovery of 30 dead dogs...
Coast woman charged with animal cruelty after 30 dead dogs reportedly found on property
Darryl Floyd is wanted on two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary...
Man wanted on several charges in Jones Co.

Latest News

Covington County Hospital will soon be opening The Senior Care Unit, which will provide mental...
Covington Hospital to open Senior Care Unit
TSA PreCheck enrollment will be held March 7-11 at Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
PIB to hold TSA PreCheck enrollment March 7-11
Bay Springs community gathers to protest Dr. Ezi.
West Jasper community members protest school board’s decision
Volunteers from LPD and representatives from the Salvation Army were on hand collecting the...
Laurel Police Department hosts food drive for the Salvation Army