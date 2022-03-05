Win Stuff
Covington Hospital to open Senior Care Unit

Collins opening facility that will tend to the mental health of the elderly.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital is about to open a new facility, which will provide mental health services for older residents.

The Senior Care Unit is located on the first floor and has ten beds.

It will offer services for people 55 and older who have acute emotional or behavioral disorders.

Years ago, the same section of the hospital provided mental health services to senior citizens, but it closed down in 2014.

It was reopened to care for COVID-19 patients during the surge in cases.

Now, after being renovated, it’s ready to be used again for its original purpose.

“There is a 14-day stay, sometimes shorter, sometimes longer, and they are referred by other providers, other facilities, their family can call, their friends can call,” said Lynn Scott, chief patent care officer for Covington County Hospital.

“We’ve invested significant money and resources into this unit to reopen it,” said Gregg Gibbes, administrator and CEO of Covington County Hospital. “We believe we have found some of the best staff and we are excited they are going to have an opportunity to serve.”

Gibbes says nearly $200,000 was spent to renovate the unit. He also says it’s part of a broader program to offer more mental health services to area residents.

