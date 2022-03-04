USM teaming with Rowan to boost academics

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Education and L.J. Rowan Elementary School in Hattiesburg will be teaming up for the next four years.

USM has amassed about $350,000 in federal grant money to offer academic support, especially in reading and writing, through the program at Rowan called “i.R.O.C.K.+.”

Jo Hawkins-Jones, assistant teaching professor in the School of Education at USM, secured the funding through a Nita M. Lowey “21st Century Community Learning Centers” grant from the United States Department of Education.

“Having personally grown up in a financially-disadvantaged community in Mississippi, the struggles of students at Rowan Elementary are dear to my heart,” Hawkins-Jones said. “For many years, I have dreamed and prayed about opportunities to give back to the Black community and contribute to the improvement of learning experiences of future teachers,.

The money will support the i.R.O.C.K. Academy and its program at L.J. Rowan Elementary School in Hattiesburg over the course of four years, expanding its ability to offer academic support and mentoring to at-risk youth.

The program’s name is derived from a core message that participants should walk away understanding and believing about themselves: “I am resilient; optimistic; charismatic; and kind,”

It was created in 2018 after leaders at Rowan Elementary shared with a USM group of faculty about their needs for academic support in math and literacy and mentorship for upper-elementary female students.

The 21st CCLC program invests in community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, particularly those who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools. Their goals could not align more perfectly with what i.R.O.C.K. Academy is all about.

In the program’s expanded form, i.R.O.C.K. Academy + will provide literacy-based academic support and enrichment opportunities for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students and their families.

A literacy-based mentoring program will also be offered for third through fifth-grade students.

“The benefits of i.R.O.C.K. Academy are immeasurable for our elementary students,” said Tomecia Lewis-Payton, school counselor for Rowan Elementary. “The one-on-one tutoring, personal care and mentoring all contribute to increasing their desire to attend school.

“It’s so wonderful to see the excitement on their faces as they look forward to spending meaningful time with their i.R.O.C.K. mentors.”

With most families they serve possessing limited access to technology and inadequate knowledge about online learning resources, Rowan Elementary students have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rowan’s administrators, teachers and staff are hopeful that i.R.O.C.K. Academy + programming will help close learning gaps that have widened since spring 2020.

“We are so encouraged by having partners to help us ensure our students don’t miss out on opportunities to learn,” Lewis-Payton said. “The parents of our students have a great desire to see their children flourish, but their capacity to reinforce educational instruction at home is often limited.

“i.R.O.C.K. Academy allows us to extend learning opportunities beyond the standard school day, making a huge difference for our youth.”

About 70 USM students have completed service-learning through the i.R.O.C.K. Academy.

For more information about the School of Education at USM, visit usm.edu/education.

