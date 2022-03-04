Win Stuff
Perry Co. man arrested on sexual battery warrants

Kevin Brooks, 43, from Beaumont.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a Perry County man on sexual battery warrants on Thursday evening.

According to the FCSO, Kevin Brooks, 43, from Beaumont, was arrested on warrants for two counts of sexual battery and one count of touching a child under 16.

Brooks is being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Facility awaiting an initial appearance.

