Northeast Perry County Utility issues boil water notice
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 265 customers of Northeast Perry County Utility are under a boil water notice.
The notice affects customers on the following roadways:
- Mississippi Highway 42 from Camp 8 Road West to Richton city limits,
- Jess Newell Road and all roads connecting,
- The Southend of Gaines Brewer Road,
- Cochran Road and all roads connecting,
- Eastside Church Road, and
- Hardy Malone Road
The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.
