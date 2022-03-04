Northeast Perry County Utility issues boil water notice

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 265 customers of Northeast Perry County Utility are under a boil water notice.

The notice affects customers on the following roadways:

Mississippi Highway 42 from Camp 8 Road West to Richton city limits,

Jess Newell Road and all roads connecting,

The Southend of Gaines Brewer Road,

Cochran Road and all roads connecting,

Eastside Church Road, and

Hardy Malone Road

The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

