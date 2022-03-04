Win Stuff
Northeast Perry County Utility issues boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 265 customers of Northeast Perry County Utility are under a boil water notice.

The notice affects customers on the following roadways:

  • Mississippi Highway 42 from Camp 8 Road West to Richton city limits,
  • Jess Newell Road and all roads connecting,
  • The Southend of Gaines Brewer Road,
  • Cochran Road and all roads connecting,
  • Eastside Church Road, and
  • Hardy Malone Road

The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

