MSDH: Daily COVID-19 cases dip to below 250

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi dipped below 250, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Friday.

MSDH said Friday that 222 new cases of COVID had been reported during the latest 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 27 new deaths associated with COVID.

Eight of those deaths occurred between Jan. 13 and March 3.

Another 19 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 4 and Feb. 27, including one in Covington County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 791,208 and 12,151, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 88,094 COVID-19 cases and 1,216 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 7,053 cases, 109 deaths

Forrest: 21,900 cases, 306 deaths

Jasper: 4,813 cases, 73 deaths

Jones: 21,101 cases, 287 deaths

Lamar: 17,310 cases, 160 deaths

Marion: 6,939 cases, 134 deaths

Perry: 3,033 cases, 63 deaths

Wayne: 5,945 cases, 84 deaths.

MSDH last said 766,449 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,741,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,519,976 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

Appointments can be made online. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 6,018,530 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

