Man wanted on several charges in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a man wanted on several charges.

According to JCSD, Darryl Floyd is wanted on two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary and one count of grand larceny.

Anyone with information on Floyd’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

