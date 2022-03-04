Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Man wanted on several charges in Jones Co.

Darryl Floyd is wanted on two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary...
Darryl Floyd is wanted on two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary and one count of grand larceny.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a man wanted on several charges.

According to JCSD, Darryl Floyd is wanted on two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary and one count of grand larceny.

Anyone with information on Floyd’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Tyrice Austin surrendered himself on...
Hattiesburg man accused of assaulting 2-year-old in Jones Co. now in custody
Johnathan Taylor, 31, was arrested and charged with sale of a controlled substance and...
Jones County arrests 2 on narcotics charges
Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
The sheriff’s department says Browning is suspected of taking a television, soundbar and an...
Life Church burglary suspect arrested
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle school bus crash at approximately...
MHP: Petal school bus involved in accident in Harrison Co.

Latest News

Kevin Brooks, 43, from Beaumont.
Perry Co. man arrested on sexual battery warrants
Some 791,000 Mississippians have contracted COVID-19 or a variant since February 2020, with...
MSDH: Daily COVID-19 cases dip to below 250
The Hattiesburg Zoo Spring Break marks the beginning of warmer weather and fun for the whole...
Hattiesburg Zoo announces dates for Spring Break 2022
West Jasper superintendent placed on leave
West Jasper superintendent placed on leave