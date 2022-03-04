Hattiesburg Zoo announces dates for Spring Break 2022

Win Stuff
The Hattiesburg Zoo Spring Break marks the beginning of warmer weather and fun for the whole family.
By Allen Brewer
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar!

Hattiesburg Zoo Spring Break dates this year will be held from March 11 - 20. The zoo will be closed, however, on Monday, March 14.

“Spring Break at the Hattiesburg Zoo is when we really kick off our new year with loads of fun including games, animal encounters, crafts and food and beverage specials,” said Demetric Kelly, manager of zoo business operations and guest services. “We turn on our splash pad for the first time this year, and we discount pricing for the high adventure ropes course for kids of all ages to tackle.”

Spring breakers can enjoy bounce houses, scavenger hunts, a tie-dye station, animal enrichment and the zoo’s docents will be at various locations throughout the park interacting with and educating visitors.

Face-painting will also take place on the weekend dates during this time.

Regular Zoo admission prices apply, and annual passes can be used for the Spring Break dates.

☀️🦩☀️Spring may not have officially sprung, but at the Hattiesburg Zoo Spring Break marks the beginning of warmer...

Posted by Hattiesburg Zoo on Friday, March 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

