Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs

With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of factory jobs to the U.S. will help eliminate knots in the supply chain and keep inflation low.
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden has been pushing for more U.S. factory jobs — and he’ll be joined Friday by the CEO of technology company Siemens USA to announce a $54 million investment in producing equipment for the electrical infrastructure.

The investment will lead to 300 additional jobs at locations that include California and Texas, according to senior Biden administration officials who insisted on anonymity to preview the event on the White House campus. Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton is among several manufacturing executives who’ve met with Biden in recent weeks to discuss their expansion plans.

The White House previously highlighted plans by Intel to open a $20 billion plant in Ohio and General Motors committing $7 billion to create 4,000 jobs for making electric vehicles in Michigan.

America is facing decades-high inflation. (Source: Senate TV/CNN/Pool)

The U.S. has about 12.6 million manufacturing jobs, about 200,000 jobs shy of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. Past presidents have pledged a factory boom, yet the economy had roughly 17.3 million manufacturing jobs toward the start of 2000 when outsourcing to China and other countries accelerated as employers sought to lower their costs.

With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of factory jobs to the U.S. will help eliminate knots in the supply chain and keep inflation low.

The Democratic president on Friday also will announce details on a final rule tied to his “Made in America” executive order from January of last year. The rule will require that companies providing goods to the federal government have 75% of their product content made domestically to qualify by 2029. That’s up from the prior level of 55%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Tyrice Austin surrendered himself on...
Hattiesburg man accused of assaulting 2-year-old in Jones Co. now in custody
Johnathan Taylor, 31, was arrested and charged with sale of a controlled substance and...
Jones County arrests 2 on narcotics charges
Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
The sheriff’s department says Browning is suspected of taking a television, soundbar and an...
Life Church burglary suspect arrested
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle school bus crash at approximately...
MHP: Petal school bus involved in accident in Harrison Co.

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in which he announced the...
NYC to lift school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining
Kevin Brooks, 43, from Beaumont.
Perry Co. man arrested on sexual battery warrants
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
Judge approves fix to stem race bias in NFL concussion deal
Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 30, is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation into...
Police: Father tells investigators son sent nude photos to minor