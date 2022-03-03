What’s next for teacher pay raise in Mississippi?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Professional Educators Executive Director, Kelly Riley kept tabs on every move lawmakers made regarding teacher pay on deadline day Tuesday.

“There was a lot of frustration yesterday especially directed towards the House when it became evident that the House was not going to pass either of the Senate’s bills,” Riley said.

Riley said that meant the teacher’s pay raise was left in the senate’s hands. She said the senate stepped up, taking the house bill and striking all of the house’s language in that bill. She said the senate replaced it with the original senate pay raise plan language and that the Senate plan would increase starting pay to $40,000 and create a larger increase at five-year intervals.

Riley said they added one more thing.

“$1,000 raise each year for our teacher’s assistant. Of course, the Senate plan is a two-year plan so that is a $2,000 raise for assistants over the course of the two years of implementation of the Senate plan,” Riley said.

Riley said teachers are hoping politics won’t get in the way of getting the pay they need.

“There is a lot of pride at the capital as to who the author of a bill is, or if a bill is a House bill or Senate bill. Teachers don’t care whose name is on a bill,” Riley explained.

She said teachers now have an assignment of their own to help push the teacher pay raise bill into law.

“...To call their senator and encourage their senator to vote for the strike all amendment of House Bill 530, because we have to take this one step at a time and that is the most important next step,” Riley said.

Riley said next, the strike all amendment has to be considered by the entire Senate. The deadline for the entire senate to pass the bill is March 9.

