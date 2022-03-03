Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

What’s next for teacher pay raise in Mississippi?

By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Professional Educators Executive Director, Kelly Riley kept tabs on every move lawmakers made regarding teacher pay on deadline day Tuesday.

“There was a lot of frustration yesterday especially directed towards the House when it became evident that the House was not going to pass either of the Senate’s bills,” Riley said.

Riley said that meant the teacher’s pay raise was left in the senate’s hands. She said the senate stepped up, taking the house bill and striking all of the house’s language in that bill. She said the senate replaced it with the original senate pay raise plan language and that the Senate plan would increase starting pay to $40,000 and create a larger increase at five-year intervals.

Riley said they added one more thing.

“$1,000 raise each year for our teacher’s assistant. Of course, the Senate plan is a two-year plan so that is a $2,000 raise for assistants over the course of the two years of implementation of the Senate plan,” Riley said.

Riley said teachers are hoping politics won’t get in the way of getting the pay they need.

“There is a lot of pride at the capital as to who the author of a bill is, or if a bill is a House bill or Senate bill. Teachers don’t care whose name is on a bill,” Riley explained.

She said teachers now have an assignment of their own to help push the teacher pay raise bill into law.

“...To call their senator and encourage their senator to vote for the strike all amendment of House Bill 530, because we have to take this one step at a time and that is the most important next step,” Riley said.

Riley said next, the strike all amendment has to be considered by the entire Senate. The deadline for the entire senate to pass the bill is March 9.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Tyrice Austin surrendered himself on...
Hattiesburg man accused of assaulting 2-year-old in Jones Co. now in custody
Johnathan Taylor, 31, was arrested and charged with sale of a controlled substance and...
Jones County arrests 2 on narcotics charges
Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
The sheriff’s department says Browning is suspected of taking a television, soundbar and an...
Life Church burglary suspect arrested
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle school bus crash at approximately...
MHP: Petal school bus involved in accident in Harrison Co.

Latest News

Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
.
Postive Impacts Made in the West Jasper School District
The Petal School District is ranked as the number one school district in the state by Niche, a...
Petal Elementary School students take tour of city departments
Petal Elementary School students take tour of city departments
Petal Elementary School students take tour of city departments
MLK prayer breakfast rescheduled for Saturday.
Alpha Phi Alpha’s MLK Prayer Breakfast rescheduled