Trustmark offering ‘Free Shreds’ Friday

Hattiesburg and Petal residents are welcome Friday, but no businesses please.
Hattiesburg and Petal residents are welcome Friday, but no businesses please.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Trustmark Bank is teaming up with the largest document destruction provider in the world Friday to provide a little complimentary, secure document destruction locally.

Trustmark and Shred-it are offering a four-hour window, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for some serious shreddin’ and confetti’in of cellulouse-based products at three of the bank’s branches.

“Trustmark is excited to partner with Shred-It to offer free, secure document shredding in Hattiesburg and Petal,” said Brandon Hubbard, Trustmark market president.

“Our Shred-It event is a safe and convenient way to properly dispose of sensitive, confidential information, and we invite local residents to bring documents to shred to help protect themselves from identify theft and keep their information safe.”

Community members are invited to drop off items at one of the following Trustmark offices, which have been designated as drop-off locations:

  • University branch, 3112 Hardy St., Hattiesburg
  • Oak Grove branch, 6401 U.S. Highway 98, Hattiesburg
  • Petal branch, 117 S. Main St., Petal.

Attendees are asked to limit the amount to be shredded to three, large trash bags/boxes per person.

Paper clips, staples and binders are not a problem; cardboard boxes and plastic bags will be returned to the owner.

When dropping off items, attendees are also asked to remain in their vehicle and an associate will retrieve the documents, while practicing social distancing and following additional guidelines administered by the CDC.

For more information, please contact Pam Hart, Trustmark community relations manager, at (601) 208-6626 or phart@trustmark.com.

