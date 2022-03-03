Petal School celebrates Read Across America Day

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, schools around the nation celebrated Dr. Seuss and Read Across America Day.

Petal Primary School celebrated by having students dress up in honor of this day and were able to read different Dr. Seuss books. The students also participated in arts and crafts by making Dr. Seuss “truffula” trees.

The Petal Primary School librarian, Whitney Howard, says it’s always fun to get the students involved with different reading activities like the ones they participated in today.

“Anything that we can do to encourage children to read and to love reading, and I think Dr. Seuss is famous because of that fact. So anything we can do to add fun activities and just a smile to the kids’ faces, and even the teachers, is what we will do to help them to learn to read better and to enjoy it as well,” said Howard.

Howard says this is a great national day to show students the importance of reading.

