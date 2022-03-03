Petal Battalion Fire Chief retires after 25 years of service

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One Petal native will be leaving his mark on the community, after serving it for 25 years.

Battalion Fire Chief Eric Harding has been serving the city since 1998.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says he couldn’t be more proud of all Harding has accomplished during his time at the Petal Fire Department.

“I am so happy and so proud of Eric; what a great achievement,” Ducker said. “Eric has been a standard over there. We call it, ‘The Petal Way.’ and he is a great example of that and what we are trying to achieve and the service we are to provide for the residence.”

Harding said he started at 18 years old as a volunteer firefighter, and shortly after he graduated high school, he decided he wanted to serve the Petal community full time.

“The brotherhood truly runs deep and the comradery with the guys we work on shifts with” Harding said. “It’s a very humbling and honoring career and so memories are made all throughout the years with friendships and relationships that you will never forget.”

Harding also said he couldn’t be more thankful for the support the community has shown as he hits this milestone in his life.

“To have the opportunity to serve the people of Petal and spend my entire career in my own hometown, where I grew up and where I went to school, has truly been nothing but an honor,” said Harding.

