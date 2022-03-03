MSDH reports less than 400 new daily COVID cases Thursday

Win Stuff
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that less than 400 Mississippians had been added to the COVID-19 rolls.(generic)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi dipped below 400 for the second time this week, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday.

MSDH said Thursday that 370 new cases of COVID had been reported during the latest 24-hour period.

Consider: Less than five weeks ago, toward the end of January, the daily COVID numbers were 10 times as many.

The MSDH also reported 12 new deaths associated with COVID.

Nine of those deaths occurred between Feb. 25 and March 2, including one in Forrest County.

Another three deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 21 and Feb. 23.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 790,986 and 12,124, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 88,078 COVID-19 cases and 1,215 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 7,052 cases, 108 deaths
  • Forrest: 21,896 cases, 306 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,813 cases, 73 deaths
  • Jones: 21,097 cases, 287 deaths
  • Lamar: 17,309 cases, 160 deaths
  • Marion: 6,936 cases, 134 deaths
  • Perry: 3,032 cases, 63 deaths
  • Wayne: 5,943 cases, 84 deaths.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,665,281 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,491,756 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

Appointments can be made online. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 6,018,530 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

