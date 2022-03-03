MHP: Petal school bus involved in accident in Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal School District bus was involved in a minor traffic accident while transporting students back from a field trip Wednesday afternoon.

According to the school district, An 18-wheeler merged into the lane of the bus, and the driver quickly pulled into the median to avoid a collision. The bus was carrying approximately 50 students back to Petal Upper Elementary from a field trip in Gulfport.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle school bus crash at approximately 1 p.m.

According to MHP, the bus left the roadway, traveled into the center median and became stuck.

MHP said three minor injuries were reported at the crash scene with no ambulance medical transports required.

Police officers were also on the scene to ensure continued safety and assist in transitioning students to the replacement bus that carried them back to Petal.

The district said the administration was immediately notified by the school resource officer and school officials who were on the trip with the students.

The district also said they are proud of the quick action of the bus driver and school officials and the way the students responded to the situation. They also wanted to thank the Harrison County School District for providing the bus and driver to transport the students and staff back to school.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

