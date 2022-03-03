Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

MHP: Petal school bus involved in accident in Harrison Co.

Only minor injuries that did not require medical attention were reported by the school district.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle school bus crash at approximately...
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle school bus crash at approximately 1 p.m.(MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY PATROL)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal School District bus was involved in a minor traffic accident while transporting students back from a field trip Wednesday afternoon.

According to the school district, An 18-wheeler merged into the lane of the bus, and the driver quickly pulled into the median to avoid a collision. The bus was carrying approximately 50 students back to Petal Upper Elementary from a field trip in Gulfport.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle school bus crash at approximately 1 p.m.

According to MHP, the bus left the roadway, traveled into the center median and became stuck.

MHP said three minor injuries were reported at the crash scene with no ambulance medical transports required.

Police officers were also on the scene to ensure continued safety and assist in transitioning students to the replacement bus that carried them back to Petal.

The district said the administration was immediately notified by the school resource officer and school officials who were on the trip with the students.

The district also said they are proud of the quick action of the bus driver and school officials and the way the students responded to the situation. They also wanted to thank the Harrison County School District for providing the bus and driver to transport the students and staff back to school.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Tyrice Austin surrendered himself on...
Hattiesburg man accused of assaulting 2-year-old in Jones Co. now in custody
Johnathan Taylor, 31, was arrested and charged with sale of a controlled substance and...
Jones County arrests 2 on narcotics charges
Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
The sheriff’s department says Browning is suspected of taking a television, soundbar and an...
Life Church burglary suspect arrested

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Zoo Spring Break marks the beginning of warmer weather and fun for the whole...
Hattiesburg Zoo announces dates for Spring Break 2022
Darryl Floyd is wanted on two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary...
Man wanted on several charges in Jones Co.
West Jasper superintendent placed on leave
West Jasper superintendent placed on leave
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
A woman is now facing more than two dozen charges after the horrific discovery of 30 dead dogs...
Coast woman charged with animal cruelty after 30 dead dogs reportedly found on property