March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - March is widely known for being Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most fatal cancer across the country in both men and women. Colorectal cancer is also the third most common cancer amongst both genders.

Dr. Patrick Sanchez, a gastroenterologist at Hattiesburg GI Associates, spoke with WDAM about the importance of colonoscopies and rectal examinations.

“They have a nurse at bedside, they have myself at bedside, as well as an anesthesia provider taking care of them throughout the procedure. A colonoscopy usually takes about 10 or 15 minutes to do, and many times people wake up and say, ‘When are we getting started?’ We say, ‘We’re already done,” said Sanchez. “That’s kind of the joy we get, providing a service to patients while at the same time, keeping them comfortable during the whole process.”

Sanchez stated that many insurance companies are lowering the age of coverage for colorectal procedures, recognizing the issue.

