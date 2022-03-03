Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say

James Yoder.
James Yoder.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man in Ohio is accused of taking a woman’s prosthetic leg and sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

WXIX reports the documents state James Yoder took the victim’s prosthetic leg, tied a rope around her neck, tied her to the tree, pulled the rope tight and kicked her until she lost consciousness. He then raped her.

The crime happened in July 2019.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, according to court documents.

Yoder was already in jail for a previous abduction when his lab tests tied him to this crime.

He was found to be incompetent to stand trial on the abduction charges.

Yoder’s bond was set at $150,000 on a rape charge.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Tyrice Austin surrendered himself on...
Hattiesburg man accused of assaulting 2-year-old in Jones Co. now in custody
Johnathan Taylor, 31, was arrested and charged with sale of a controlled substance and...
Jones County arrests 2 on narcotics charges
Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
The sheriff’s department says Browning is suspected of taking a television, soundbar and an...
Life Church burglary suspect arrested
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’
Gas prices are continuing to rise as tensions in Russia and Ukraine have mounted, putting...
Gas prices hit highest cost in nearly a decade, surpass $4 in some states
Covington County Hospital will soon be opening The Senior Care Unit, which will provide mental...
Covington Hospital to open Senior Care Unit
TSA PreCheck enrollment will be held March 7-11 at Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
PIB to hold TSA PreCheck enrollment March 7-11