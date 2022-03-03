A little warmer tomorrow with more sunshine through the weekend

This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the upper 50s. Overnight Lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the upper 70s. A few places may even tag 80°.

We’ll warm up into the low 80s by Friday with abundant sunshine.

A few clouds will move in this weekend, giving us partly cloudy skies as highs reach the mid 80s.

Scattered t-storms will move in on Monday as cold front swings though the area. More showers will move in by the middle of next week as our highs fall back into the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.