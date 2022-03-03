Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Life Church burglary suspect arrested

The sheriff’s department says Browning is suspected of taking a television, soundbar and an...
The sheriff’s department says Browning is suspected of taking a television, soundbar and an iPad from Life Church on U.S. Highway 84 West around midnight Monday.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been arrested in connection with the Life Church burglary that happened in Jones County late Monday night.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Joe Berlin and investigators arrested Cory Browning at a home in the Calhoun Community Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department says Browning is suspected of taking a television, soundbar and an iPad from Life Church on U.S. Highway 84 West around midnight Monday.

Browning is currently in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he waits for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
Kevin Brooks, 43, from Beaumont.
Perry Co. man arrested on sexual battery warrants
A woman is now facing more than two dozen charges after the horrific discovery of 30 dead dogs...
Coast woman charged with animal cruelty after 30 dead dogs reportedly found on property
Darryl Floyd is wanted on two counts of felony malicious mischief, one count of auto burglary...
Man wanted on several charges in Jones Co.

Latest News

6pm Headlines 3/4
6pm Headlines 3/4
DHA and USM Alumni Association teaming to clean Hattiesburg.
Downtown Hattiesburg to hold first community cleanup day of 2022
10pm Headlines 3/4
10pm Headlines 3/4
.
Downtown Hattiesburg to hold first community cleanup day of 2022
Pushback on anti-critical race theory bill continues
Pushback on anti-critical race theory bill continues