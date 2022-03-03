Life Church burglary suspect arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been arrested in connection with the Life Church burglary that happened in Jones County late Monday night.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Joe Berlin and investigators arrested Cory Browning at a home in the Calhoun Community Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department says Browning is suspected of taking a television, soundbar and an iPad from Life Church on U.S. Highway 84 West around midnight Monday.

Browning is currently in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he waits for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

