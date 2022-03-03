Win Stuff
Lamar County fire training facility nearing completion

By Melissa Rademaker
Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A $850,000 fire and emergency training facility will open in just a few weeks in Lamar County.

County fire coordinator Kyle Hill says it’s an important investment. A facility like this makes sure Lamar County’s protectors are well prepared so the residents are safe.

“If you go in there’s roof access so we can simulate fire breaking through the roof in a structure,” explains Hill as he walks through the facility.

Hill says the state-of-the-art facility will keep Lamar County’s emergency responders well-trained with lots of simulation practice.

“It’s about keeping your skills fresh, and doing what you do regularly, more than just in the field, but doing them in a controlled environment so you can learn different methods of doing it,” Hill says.

The facility has two rooms that can hold real fires for training. There is also space to practice rappel work in confined spaces, obstacle mazes and medical evacuations.

The facility is four stories tall in one section and moves down to one story in others to offer a variety of training areas.

Hill says the majority of the county’s fire force are volunteers.

“All departments have some combination some paid firefighters during the day, we have some resident firefighters at night and things like that. We rely on still a lot of volunteers probably 80% of our stuff we do is still required volunteer,” says Hill.

Hill says the facility will be open for all Lamar County first responders to use – and other pine belt groups are welcome to request training times as well.

“So this gives good training for our volunteers. And our career people. To make sure our volunteers are able to return safely home to their families and stuff with good training,” says Hill.

The state is providing $300,000, committed from the 2020 legislative session. The county is providing the other $550,000 for the facility.

Hill says the first training class is scheduled for this summer.

