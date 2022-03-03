Jones County arrests 2 on narcotics charges

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Moselle men, who already were facing trial on previous drug charges, were arrested Wednesday night by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on drug-related charges.

JCSD narcotics agents arrested Johnathan Taylor, 31, and Lonnie Reid, 41, at a residence on B. W. Patterson Road in Moselle.

JCSD said there had been “community complaints about drug use” at the residence.

Taylor and Reid already were facing individual court trials on previous drug charges and were both out on bond.

Lonnie Reid, 41, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) Wednesday night. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

“You would think that already facing trials on illegal narcotics charges would be enough to dissuade these two from continuing to be associated with illegal narcotics usage and/or sale,” said Jake Driskell, JSCD Narcotics Division sergeant.

“Apparently not.”

Taylor is charged with the sale of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and tampering with physical evidence.

Reid is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both are incarcerated at the Jones County Jail pending initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court.

JCSD will be requesting bond revocation on both men.

If anyone thinks that we aren’t serious about interrupting the illegal narcotics trade in Jones County, then just stand by for more news,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said.

