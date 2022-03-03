Win Stuff
Invesitgators seek help identifying Jones Co. church burglary suspect

The sheriff’s department says the suspect took a television, soundbar and an iPad.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a church burglary.

According to JCSD, a masked suspect broke into Life Church on U.S. Highway 84 West around midnight Monday.

Anyone who has information on the suspect’s identity or about the case is asked to call JCSD at...
The sheriff’s department says the suspect took a television, soundbar and an iPad.

Anyone who has information on the suspect’s identity or about the case is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

