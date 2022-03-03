Invesitgators seek help identifying Jones Co. church burglary suspect
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a church burglary.
According to JCSD, a masked suspect broke into Life Church on U.S. Highway 84 West around midnight Monday.
The sheriff’s department says the suspect took a television, soundbar and an iPad.
Anyone who has information on the suspect’s identity or about the case is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).
