Hattiesburg to host ‘Famous Black History Parade’ Saturday

By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizers are hoping for great weather for an annual black history celebration in the Hub City this weekend.

The “Famous Black History Parade” will make its way along Martin Luther King Avenue at 1 p.m. Saturday.

It’ll begin a the intersection of Hall Avenue and end up at Vernon Dahmer Park.

The celebration will continue there with sports activities, food, live entertainment and a fireworks show.

“We’ll have some baseball going on, a little league baseball tournament, we encourage people to bring their grills, to bring their tents, we hope to have a few vendors out,” said Nick Brown, co-chair of the parade committee. “We’ll have some fun jumpers for the kids, we’ll have a dry slide for the kids, I’ll be giving away hamburgers and hot dogs.”

Activities will wrap up at 8 p.m.

