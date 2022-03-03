Win Stuff
Hattiesburg church raises money for Ukrainian church

By Charles Herrington
Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many members of St. Fabian Catholic Church have reached out to help war refugees at a church in Western Ukraine.

They collected $6,000 in donations over the weekend.

It’s being sent to help a Baptist church in Novovolynsk.

That church is providing food and shelter to refugees from the Russian invasion of that country.

“I went ahead and donated Venmo, and then I thought, we can take up a second collection at our church if our pastor agrees to it,” said Nancy Farris, volunteer coordinator at St. Fabian Catholic Church. “I called Fr. Tommy (Conway) and I said, ‘Can we do this,’ and he said ‘Absolutely,’ so we did it this past weekend.”

“We know that it’s going directly to the people of Ukraine and that was what was most important to me.”

The donations were passed on to Hattiesburg resident Lena Brent, a friend of Farris who was born and raised in Ukraine.

Brent is wiring the money to a cousin in Novovolynsk, whose husband is pastor of the church.

“I’m just thankful God has opened people’s hearts for those donations and thankful for this church. A lot of people helped out,” Brent said.

You can make a donation by contacting either Lena Suprun Brent or St. Fabian Catholic Church on Facebook.

