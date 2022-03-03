Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers

Experts urge caution with online exchanges
By Sandra Jones
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - It’s not often you get an email from the IRS, but when Steven Fay opened his inbox and saw an “IRS office” message offering a $782 grant, he said it made him suspicious.

“Words like data, not information, a grant, because the IRS doesn’t deal with grants, that’s a federal government issue,” Fay said.

The Iowa resident said the email also stated the grant was related to the “ongoing Covid-19 virus disaster.” He said at that point, he knew it was a scam.

“There was just a lot of words in there that really triggered me to not click on the link that they were asking me to complete data with,” Fay said.

Fay said he didn’t fall for it because of all the red flags. According to the Better Business Bureau, his instinct was right.

Sandra Guile of the BBB’s national office said tax season is a popular time of year for scammers looking to target consumers through email, phone, or text message.

“There are people out there that would actually love to get their hands on your personal identifiable information,” Guile said.

She said scammers pressure victims to give up their personal information by offering to file taxes for them. She said it often starts with a phone call where the caller tries to take advantage of the potential victim’s tax history.

Maybe you have tax penalties, outstanding from the previous year and they, just need some pieces of information to verify your identification. The second way may be by a text message with another threatening piece of information,” Guile said.

Guile said fraudsters also attempt to reach victims through email phishing.

“Most people get it in their email box, and they say, oh gee, that’s from the IRS, I should probably respond to that,” Guile said. “But they’re not paying attention in which the form that email is in.”

Guile said the scammers could use similar tactics if you’re late with a tax return. To fight that, she recommends filing sooner rather than later. One tool the IRS offers to fight fraud is a specialized identity protection PIN.

Experts said the best way to avoid tax scams is to get that IP PIN number before filing a return, deal with trustworthy tax preparers and make sure you’re on a real IRS website.

If you come across a tax scam, report it to the BBB’s Scamtracker. If you’re a victim of tax identity theft, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Tyrice Austin surrendered himself on...
Hattiesburg man accused of assaulting 2-year-old in Jones Co. now in custody
Johnathan Taylor, 31, was arrested and charged with sale of a controlled substance and...
Jones County arrests 2 on narcotics charges
Superintendent Kenitra Ezi addressing the public during special board meeting.
West Jasper superintendent placed on 30-day administrative leave
The sheriff’s department says Browning is suspected of taking a television, soundbar and an...
Life Church burglary suspect arrested
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle school bus crash at approximately...
MHP: Petal school bus involved in accident in Harrison Co.

Latest News

FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. men and women combined, but regular...
Regular colorectal cancer screening key to treatment
Police and emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting at Olathe East High School in...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
Judge approves fix to stem race bias in NFL concussion deal
Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy