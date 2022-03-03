Hattiesburg man accused of assaulting 2-year-old in Jones Co. now in custody

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to a child abuse case in Jones County is now in custody.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 22-year-old Trice Austin, of Hattiesburg, has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a child abuse charge after surrendering himself on Thursday morning.

Austin is accused of assaulting a 2-year-old girl. He was the subject of a JCSD search on Wednesday night.

JCSD said the victim was treated at South Central Regional Medical Center and later released.

Austin will face a Jones County Justice Court judge for his initial appearance later this week.

