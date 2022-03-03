Win Stuff
03/03 Ryan’s “Familiar” Thursday Morning Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST
Good morning, Pine Belt!

No surprises once again today in the Pine Belt, just more boring, beautiful weather. The most notable change will be an even warmer afternoon, high now climbing as high as 78 degrees in Hattiesburg. Wouldn’t surprise me to see a few 80s around the Pine Belt today, but most will have to wait until tomorrow afternoon with continued warming. The high will climb as high as 84 degrees by Sunday, just ahead of a Monday front. That’ll bring temperatures down slightly to start the week, but it won’t be until Tuesday we see our first cooler-than-average afternoon in over a week. Even that will be short lived though, another developing low pressure system that looks to pass to the South of us will come close enough to bring cloudy skies and at least a few showers before ahead of another warm, humid surge.

That’ll have us back into the 70s by the end of next week, but it looks like we could be heading for at least one more cool-down before Spring begins on the 20th.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

