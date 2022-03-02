Win Stuff
Tips on protecting emails and cyberattack awareness

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With cyberattacks on the rise, keeping your electronic devices secure should be at the top of your list.

“I got hacked and I realized five minutes later I couldn’t have access back to my account. It just happens so fast,” said University of Southern Mississippi student Julian Atehortua.

Director of the Southern Miss School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering, Dr. Sarah Lee, says there are certain things people need to be careful with, before typing in their private information on computers or phones.

“We do get emails sometimes that look like they are coming from a trusted sender. They look like they are coming from the bank or a credit card company and often times they’ll ask you to update your account credentials and to click on this link, you know don’t do that ever,” said Lee.

Lee also says one to protect your social media accounts from being hacked is to make your profiles private.

“Passwords are super important. It is important to have secure passwords but that doesn’t guarantee that you be protected. You have to be really careful when you’re using free Wi-Fi because individuals can listen on that network and get your credentials that way,” said Lee.

According to Lee, every business should maintain high security over their technology. She says all employees should be required to go through training on what to look out for when it comes to cyber-attacks.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

